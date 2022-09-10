Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office needs help looking for missing 20-year-old man

Nathaniel Duvall Brown was last in contact with his friends and family on September 8.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help as they look for Nathaniel Duvall Brown, who has been missing for two days.

His family and friends say they last had contact with him Thursday evening on September 8 at around 9:30 p.m.

Born on Oct. 11, 2001, Brown is 20 years old with short brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He stands at 5'10" at roughly 175-180 lbs.

Police say his vehicle was last seen at Woods Lake Park at 2900 Oakland Dr.

If you have any further information, contact KCSO at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. You can also give information here.

