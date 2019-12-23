KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Kalamazoo injured one person.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect fired several times into a residence on Princeton Avenue near Norway Avenue. Those shots injured a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man who was brought the hospital, and he is currently in stable condition.

When police arrived, witnesses provided a description of the suspect and which way he headed. Officers found the suspect and chased him on foot before he was taken into custody.

Police seized a stolen handgun used in the shooting, Kalamazoo authorities said.

The 17-year-old is currently lodged at Kalamazoo County Jail on assault and weapons offenses.

Kalamazoo Police are requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

