KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities are offering a reward for the arrest of a man in connection to a deadly shooting in a Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, a homicide warrant has been issued for the arrest of David Lawrence Barnes, a 45-year-old Kalamazoo resident.

Barnes should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

There is a $1,000 reward offered for leads and tips on his location.

Barnes is described as 5'8" with a stocky build. The sheriff's office released the following photos of Barnes in order to help the public locate him.

David Lawrence Barnes

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened on March 8. Elijah Fuquan Roberson, 30, was found in the parking lot of the Canterbury Apartments with a gunshot wound. Roberson was taken to Bronson Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about where David Barnes is should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

