KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals said in their opinion on Tuesday that Jason Dalton's statements to police should be suppressed.

Dalton's attorney argued that what he said to law enforcement after his February 2016 arrest shouldn't be used against him because he repeatedly asked for an attorney and didn't want to answer the questions.

The appeal was decided by three judges who head arguments on the case on July 10.

►Earlier: Appeals Court considers statements made by Kalamazoo mass shooting suspect Jason Dalton

This decision has made its way through the courts over the past year. The Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge ruled in April 2017 that prosecutors could not use some statements but could use others.

Dalton's attorneys wanted to keep all the statements out. When his legal team first presented the case to the appeals court, they declined to hear it. The case then went to the Michigan Supreme Court, which ordered the appeals court to consider Dalton’s case.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney will review the court's opinion. The prosecutor's office will then discuss their review with law enforcement, the victims of the shooting and the victims' families before deciding to appeal the decision.

Dalton is charged with six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for the mass shooting at three locations in Kalamazoo County. Police say that he committed the shootings while working as an Uber driver.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM