Kalamazoo officers investigating Friday night shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Officers responded to a local hospital around 11:20 p.m. where the 58-year-old victim had checked in. That victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

While investigating, officers found out the victim was near North Westnedge Avenue and Ada Street when he was shot. The victim was not able to give officers any suspect description.

Officers went door to door to try and gather information on what happened but were not able to get a suspect description. They ask anyone with information to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

