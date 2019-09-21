KALAMAZOO, Mich. - One man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo Saturday morning.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called around 7 a.m. on a call of a man down with gunshot wounds. Officers converged on the area and found a victim in front of Fox Ridge Apartments.

The victim, a 20-year-old Kalamazoo resident, appeared to have been struck by gunfire. He was rushed to a local hospital but died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.