Two shot in Kalamazoo Friday night

Both victims are expected to be okay. There is limited suspect information at this time.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a shooting in the area of Portage Road and East Stockbridge in Kalamazoo.

Public Safety Officers say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Patrol officers heard approximately a dozen gunshots and went to investigate. When they arrived on scene, no victims were located. A short time later, however, two victims arrived at an area hospital.

The first victim is a 27-year-old and the second a 17-year-old. They are both from Kalamazoo. Neither of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Suspect information is limited at this time, but officers believe they are looking for a smaller sized, red SUV.

If you have any information on what happened, please call Kalamazoo Public Safety or Silent Observer.

