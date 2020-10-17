Two shot overnight in Kalamazoo

The shooting happened only 2.2 miles away from the campus of Western Michigan University.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of shots fired at Hidden Hills Apartments.

When first responders arrived, they found a person shot and laying on the ground. They performed life saving measures on that person and the victim was then taken to the hospital. Police also found a second victim nearby who had also been shot. They too went to the hospital.

The department is continuing to investigate what happened. This shooting happened about 2.2 miles away from Western Michigan University.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

