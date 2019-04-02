KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly one month after Jason Dalton pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for a Feb. 20, 2016 rampage in and around Kalamazoo, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Following the sentencing, Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting, along with some of the victims, address the public.

Dalton entered his guilty pleas on Jan. 7 in the midst of jury selection for his trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

Dalton, 48, of Kalamazoo County’s Cooper Township, faces mandatory life in prison.

"I've wanted this for quite a while,'' Dalton told the court in January.

Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting said after the plea that motive remains a "key question" that haunts investigators. He says: "Everybody wants to know."

A timeline of the Jason Dalton case:

The shootings were carried out over several hours at three locations in Kalamazoo County. The first victim was 25-year-old Tiana Carruthers, who was shot in a Richland Township apartment complex parking lot shortly before 6 p.m. She survived.

About four hours later, Dalton went to the Seelye Kia car dealership in Kalamazoo, where he fatally shot 53-year-old Richard E. Smith, Jr. and Smith’s 17-year-old son, Tyler.

Dalton’s final stop was a Cracker Barrel restaurant off of Int. 94 in Texas Township. Four women were killed and a girl was wounded. The dead were Mary Lou Nye, 62, Mary Jo Nye, 60, Dorothy Brown, 74 and Barbara Hawthorne, 68.

Abigail Kopf, who was 14 at the time, was critically injured.

Investigators determined that Dalton was working as an Uber driver the day of the shootings. He picked up fares in between the shootings.

