Kalamazoo Speedway hosts food drive, lets donors ride around the track

To contribute the community, one Kalamazoo racetrack held a food drive with a spin.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — COVID-19 has financially impacted families nation-wide, increasing the need for food and meals. To contribute to the community, one Kalamazoo racetrack held a food drive with a spin.

After getting approval from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Speedway hosted a food drive Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. for the Christian Neighbors food pantry.

Nonperishable foods were collected like any other food drive, but this one had a special twist. Food donors were offered three laps around the racetrack.

From minivans to sports cars, all participants drove around the track safely after signing a waiver.

“All the kids are home, people are out of work and with the gamut between unemployment, there’s lots of people that don’t know where their next meal is coming from. So this is vital to our community,” said Kalamazoo Speedway worker Jennifer Warning.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.