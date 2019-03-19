KALAMAZOO, Michigan — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School student was taken into custody Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to school.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department helped staff at the school on a report of a student with a gun. The student was questioned and officials found the loaded handgun.

The student was taken into custody to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Facility. The case will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for a review of criminal charges.

No one was injured in the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.