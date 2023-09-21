x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo teen hit by car Thursday morning

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 15-year-old suffered a leg injury Thursday morning after he was struck by a car Thursday morning, the Portage Department of Public Safety said. 

Investigating officers said the car was traveling eastbound on West Kilgore Road just after 7 a.m. when they hit a 15-year-old walking eastbound on the same road. 

The teen was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. 

While speed was confirmed to be a factor, the accident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone. 

More Videos

In Other News

Orange shirts pack Bronson Park in Kalamazoo for gun violence advocacy

Before You Leave, Check This Out