Kalamazoo teen hit by car Thursday morning

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 15-year-old suffered a leg injury Thursday morning after he was struck by a car Thursday morning, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.
Investigating officers said the car was traveling eastbound on West Kilgore Road just after 7 a.m. when they hit a 15-year-old walking eastbound on the same road.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.
While speed was confirmed to be a factor, the accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.
