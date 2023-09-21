Kalamazoo teen hit by car Thursday morning

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 15-year-old suffered a leg injury Thursday morning after he was struck by a car Thursday morning, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.

Investigating officers said the car was traveling eastbound on West Kilgore Road just after 7 a.m. when they hit a 15-year-old walking eastbound on the same road.

While speed was confirmed to be a factor, the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

