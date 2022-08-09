No injuries reported after fire breaks out at garbage, recycling center in Kalamazoo

Miller Road between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street is closed while firefighters are on scene.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews are responding after a fire broke out at Best Way Disposal, a garbage and recycling center, in Kalamazoo.

Authorities say the fire began just after 2 a.m. Tuesday when trash inside the center caught fire and spread. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Miller Road between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street is closed while firefighters are on scene.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.