KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings had a sold-out crowd for their game last night, but it didn't have anything to do with hockey.

Instead, fans were in attendance for Star Wars night and to try to set the Guinness World Record for the largest lightsaber battle.

The first 5,000 fans received lightsabers and were asked to take part in the battle, which took place immediately after the first period and lasted almost four minutes.

Each participant was instructed to hold their lightsaber above their waist and participate in the battle. About 100 volunteers were on hand along with two lead witnesses from Guinness World Records to ensure the authenticity of the battle.

Guinness World Records will review the attempt and the team will find out in the coming weeks if they broke the record.

The Star Wars Night theme coincides with the Wings theme for the 2019-20 season, which is "Year of the Fan." Other events include a Lavender Ice Night in conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 20, Pink Ice Night on Feb. 14 and Green Ice Night on March 14.

The team will also wear affiliation-themed jerseys on Dec. 28 which were voted on by nearly 7,000 fans during their third annual jersey design contest. Wings Event Center will also host 90s Night on Feb. 7.

