KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Wings are officially Guinness World Record holders.

On Nov. 2 during the first intermission of the K-Wings Star Wars Night, fans took part in the largest lightsaber battle in history. Fans received a lightsaber upon entry to the game and were encouraged to stay in their seat for the battle, which lasted three minutes and 45 seconds and featured 3,889 participants.

Each participant was instructed to hold their lightsaber above their waist and participate in the battle. About 100 volunteers were on hand, along with two lead witnesses from Guinness World Records, to ensure the authenticity of the battle.

The Star Wars Night theme coincides with the Wings theme for the 2019-20 season, which is "Year of the Fan." Other events include a Lavender Ice Night in conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 20, Pink Ice Night on Feb. 14 and Green Ice Night on March 14.

The team will also wear affiliation-themed jerseys on Dec. 28 which were voted on by nearly 7,000 fans during their third annual jersey design contest. Wings Event Center will also host 90s Night on Feb. 7.

You can view the official record page here.

