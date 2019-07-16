KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A 33-year-old Kalamazoo woman is dead, after being shot in the chest Monday afternoon.

According to the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety, it happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Church Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman in the kitchen, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 36-year-old Kalamazoo man was on the porch of the home, claiming to have shot the woman. He was arrested for open murder and taken to the county jail.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, the 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Bronson Hospital. Her name is being withheld until an autopsy can be completed, which is set for Tuesday morning at WMED Medical facility.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident is still on-going, and anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100

