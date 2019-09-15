MT. OLIVET, Mich. - Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety helped save a boy, bystander and dog from a drowning in a lake Saturday night.

According to KDPS, officers responded to Spring Valley Park just after 5 p.m. about a juvenile struggling to remain afloat in the lake. Dispatchers received multiple calls reporting the juvenile was calling for help and stating he couldn't breathe.

Officers found the juvenile about 100 yards from shore and struggling to stay above the water. A bystander had entered the water in an effort to save the juvenile but was overcome with exhaustion and couldn't help.

KDPS says Sergeant Deblecourt, a veteran police officer who is trained in water rescue, entered the water and swam to the juvenile and bystander. He supported both subjects in the water until additional officers arrived to help.

Officers worked with each other to bring the subjects to shore and perform medical aid. They later learned the juvenile entered the water to save his dog, who he believed was in distress while swimming in the lake.

The juvenile, bystander and dog were all treated and released from the scene after a medical evaluation and consultation by emergency personnel.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.