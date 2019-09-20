KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery. They first responded around 10 p.m. Thursday night to a business in the 3500 block of E. Kilgore Rd.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled. Officers attempted to use a K-9 to track the suspects, but the search was unsuccessful.

The suspect is believed to be a male who is approximately 5'8". He was described as wearing a black hoodie and is believed to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.