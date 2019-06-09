KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man who robbed the OMNI Community Credit Union on Aug. 27.

The suspect fired shots while robbing the credit union around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank with a silver handgun demanding money. During the robbery, police say the suspect fired shots while in the bank but thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspect ran from the scene but was not located with a K-9 track, the release says. It's not immediately clear how much money the suspect took in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his thirties, around 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark gloves and his face was covered with a red and black bandana.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

