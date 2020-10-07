Authorities in Kalamazoo searching for missing teen with special needs

The teen's family said she may be confused about her surroundings.

Authorities in the Kalamazoo area are searching for a missing 16-year-old who has special needs.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Derricka Lewis walked away from her family on Friday, July 10 around 3:20 a.m.

She was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of E. Kilgore Service Rd.

Family members told authorities that Lewis has special needs and requires continuous supervision. She may be confused about her surroundings.

Lewis is described about 5'5" tall and 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and Nike shoes in a black, red, and white colorway.

Anyone who knows of Derricka Lewis' whereabouts or has seen her should contact public safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

