Kalamazoo deputies searching for second shooter, potential victims in parking lot shooting

While one man is already in custody related to the shooting last month, authorities are hoping you recognize the person dressed in a blue sweatshirt.

Example video title will go here for this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County detectives are hoping you recognize the second person who fired shots at a liquor store customer as he was leaving the business last month. They're also hoping the victim in the incident will come forward to help authorities with the investigation.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Rick Fuller said the shooting happened on Feb. 2 at the Bronco Liquor Store on the corner of KL Ave. and Drake Rd.

Surveillance video shows the victim, who has not been identified, leaving the store with what appears to be a bottled drink.

Then, two other people walk out of the building talking with the victim in the case.

Next, the two suspects in the case quickly draw two handguns and start firing shots at the victim toward Drake Road.

The suspects then get into a black sedan and drive off, video shows.

Detectives have already found that black vehicle and talked to the driver. That person is not being charged at this point.

The sheriff said one of the accused shooters is already in custody and is facing multiple felony charges related to the incident.

Deputies need your help identifying the second shooter who was wearing a blue sweatshirt.

They're also asking anyone who may have had their car damaged by gunfire to come forward.

"Those bullets didn't stop at the edge of the parking lot. And that's why we're here to ask if there are any victims out there that may have received damage to their vehicle or have seen something or heard something," Sheriff Fuller said.

"Hopefully people can understand that this was in the middle of the day. In a parking lot next to a busy road. These things happen. And this is why we talk all the time about trying to remove as many guns from the streets as we can in law enforcement. This is why law enforcement has actually been involved in more pursuits with vehicles that have firearms in them."

Anyone who may have further information on this incident or information on who the shooter may be, is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.