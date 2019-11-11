KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public School officials said that Loy Norrix High School will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 because of a threat made against the school.

"This evening we became aware that someone made a threat on social media to harm Loy Norrix High School," said Nkenge Bergan, the director of student services.

The threat is being investigated by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety to determine its credibility. But the district said, as a precaution, they are canceling classes on Monday.

"The safety and security of our students are very important to us," said Bergan.

If anyone has information about who may have posted the threat, they are asked to contact Kalamazoo police.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.