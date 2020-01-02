KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a man after he was threatening to set fire to his own home. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Nancy Lane.

When public safety officers got to the scene, the man was in his home and being uncooperative. Officers saw flames at the back of the residence.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and the fire was extinguished. No one was hurt during the incident. Fire crews are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. You can also report information here.

