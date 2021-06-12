Man arrested, gun recovered after Kalamazoo traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer recovered a gun during a traffic stop overnight Saturday.
That traffic stopped happened on Mabel Street near Business 131 around 2:20 a.m. The officer spotted the gun in plain sight in the car.
The driver was identified as a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident and was arrested on various weapon offenses and a violent felony warrant. According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, that driver resisted arrest and gave the officer a false name.
