CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Kalamazoo County Sunday morning, and a passenger was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old female from Jackson, remains at Bronson Hospital for serious injuries, while a 33-year-old male passenger was treated for his injuries and then transported to the Kalamazoo County Jail by Michigan State Police for a felony warrant for his arrest.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 4900 block of South 36th Street in Charleston Township around 9:15 a.m.

The Charleston Township Fire Department had to use extrication equipment to cut away the door and driver side of the vehicle to get both people out.

Authorities believe drug use by the female driver is a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

