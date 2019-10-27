KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car early Sunday morning.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a 32-year-old man was hit by a car near the intersection of S. Rose and Academy Street. KDPS responded and rendered aid, and the driver — a 31-year-old Kalamazoo resident — remained on scene.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, the victim was in critical condition.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and as a result, the driver was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office on an alcohol related driving offense.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

