Man in wheelchair hit by pickup truck, hospitalized in critical condition

Police arrested the driver.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup truck in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said they responded to W. Main Street around 10 p.m. The man was in a wheelchair on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by the truck.

The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was lodged in jail. Police suspect the driver to have been operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. The driver could face five years in prison and a $5,000 fine on that charge.

Police said in addition to that incident, a different vehicle traveling east on W. Main Street failed to yield for first responders at the scene and crashed into emergency vehicles.The driver then led Michigan State Police on a high speed chase and eluded officers.

Police are looking for a white or silver four-door sedan that has damage to its left front fender.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.

