KALAMAZOO, Mich. - According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a 21-year-old man was shot in a crowd of several hundred people Sunday morning.

KDPS officers responded to the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday. There were several hundred individuals in the street, and while officers were on scene, gunshots were fired within the crowd.

Officers found the 21-year-old, a Kalamazoo resident, with a gunshot wound, but KDPS officers had trouble helping the man due to the large crowd.

KDPS received help from the Michigan State Police, Western Michigan University Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department, Kalamazoo Township Police Department and Portage Police Department to deal with the large crowd.

The 21-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. His status is not known at this time.

KDPS has no information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call KDPS at 269-488-8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

