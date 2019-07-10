KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Two men were each charged in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at Kay Jewelers on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said Darius Lanier, 17, and Devin Harris, 20, both of Detroit, were each charged with two counts of armed robbery. They were arraigned in 8th District Court Monday afternoon.

A third suspect was identified and is a juvenile. His name is being withheld as charged are still being reviewed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or other jewelry store robberies should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-2100 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.