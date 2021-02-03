Judge orders mental exam for Portage man charged in parent's homicide

Nick Johnson, 27, is facing several charges in the murder of his parents Gary and Laura.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for the Portage man charged in the slaying of his parents.

Judge Ann Blatchford in the 8th District Court issued the order during Nicholas Alexander Johnson's preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kalamazoo. The county's prosecuting attorney, Jeffery Getting, did not object to the request.

Johnson, 27, is facing two counts of open murder, two counts of possessing a firearm while committing a felony and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm following the murders of his parents, Gary and Laura Johnson.

Police started searching for the Johnsons on Tuesday, Feb. 9. That day, police were dispatched to the couple’s home for a welfare check on Gary, who had not reported to work in multiple days.

After attempts to make contact with anyone inside the home and a walk around the property, officers became suspicious and concerned for the wellbeing of the Johnsons. Officers made entry into the home and found that Gary and Laura – both in their mid-60s – were not present.

On Friday, Feb. 12, authorities recovered two bodies in the Gourdneck State Game Area off Vanderbilt and days later were confirmed to be the bodies of Gary and Laura.

Following the competency evaluation, the court will schedule a hearing. The case's status will be reviewed on May 11, 2021. Nicholas Johnson is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on separate weapons charges that were authorized on Feb. 10. 2021.

