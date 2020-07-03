KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Deputies with the Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing girl who is believed to be driving a stolen car.

The girl, who is unnamed, was last seen at the 200 block of Valley Drive in Charleston Township. She is believed to have run away, according to deputies, and is driving a blue 2006 Dodge Caravan with the Michigan license plate of 4MSC32.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a light gray shirt with dark sweatpants.

The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

