KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a 20-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Deltaje Shauntrice Pritchett lives on the east side of Kalamazoo, but was last seen on Oct. 17 in Battle Creek. She had an argument with her cousin, and authorities gave her a ride to another location. But her family hasn't seen her since.

Pritchett was reporting missing to police on Oct. 20. Her cell phone has been going straight to voicemail since last Wednesday.

Police describe her as African American woman with light complexion. Pritchett is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds with a medium build. She has reddish-brown hair and brown-hazel eyes.

If you see Pritchett or have information about her whereabouts please call Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or 911.

