KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office have located a man who went missing on July 12.

Donald Norman Moore, 70, of Kalamazoo, was last seen leaving his home near south 8th Street and West Q Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Moore is a white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. He also had blue eyes and is bald.

