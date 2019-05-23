KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for your help to locate a 15-year-old who was last seen Monday, May 20.

Police said Savanna Maxwell ran away from her home in the 1600 block of Lake Street around 2:30 p.m. on May 20.

She is described as white and 5-foot 4-inches tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911.

