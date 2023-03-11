Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety searching for missing 62-year-old woman

Authorities believe she is suffering from a decline in mental health, is prone to hypothermia and is unable to return home without help.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who went missing Saturday morning.

Vickie Denise Brown, 62, was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Portage Street at around 11:30 a.m. on foot.

She is described as African American with brown eyes and short black hair. Brown is 5'5" and weighs 220 lbs. She was wearing a black jacket and blue capri pants with a white floral design.

Authorities believe she is suffering from a decline in mental health, is prone to hypothermia and is unable to return home without help.

If you have any information, contact the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at (269) 488-8911, or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

