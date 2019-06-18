KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police are looking for a possible third victim, after a mother drove her car into the Kalamazoo River, with two children inside, according to police.

Two victims were located overnight. The vehicle was pulled from the water Tuesday morning.

Crews located the vehicle in the incident Monday night. It was seen getting pulled out of the Kalamazoo River Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety, it happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Walgreens at Riverview Drive and Gull Road.

Two young girls were upset and trying to locate their uncle, the release detailed. The uncle was located, however while talking to the girls, officers learned another family member had driven her vehicle into the Kalamazoo River. Officers were told the mother also had her two children inside the car when it plunged into the water.

Crews began looking for a possible area where this could have occurred. Not long after the investigation began, a boat squad in the river at Verburg Park off from Paterson Street located the vehicle. A few minutes later, two victims were located. Police did not clarify if both victims were children, or if one of the victims was the mother.

The Kalamazoo Forensics Crime Lab responded to process the scene. The Michigan State Police Dive Team was also asked to assist with the recovery of the vehicle and a possible third victim. At this time, the investigation is continuing. The identities of all the victims are being held until a positive identification can be made, along with family notification.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

