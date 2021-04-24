Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

The crash happened overnight Friday on East Michigan near Harrison Street. Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left one motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened just before Midnight on Friday on East Michigan near Harrison Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 26-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. They attempted to revive him and sent him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The occupants of the other involved car ran off before officers got to the scene. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with any information about this crash to call them at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

