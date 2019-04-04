KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A man who avoided parole was shot and killed by "several officers" Thursday morning.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, it happened around 10 a.m. Several officers were attempting to arrest the parole absconder at 2826 East G Avenue in Kalamazoo.

MSP says the suspect made threats to the officer, saying he had a weapon and in response several of the officers fired shots at the suspect. He was hit by the gunfire and taken to Borgess Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Involved officers are from Michigan State Police Fifth District Special Investigation Section, Battle Creek Police Department, Michigan Department of Corrections, and the US Marshals Service. No officers were injured in the incident.

MSP says the Third District Investigative Response Team is taking over the investigation.

