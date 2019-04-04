KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A man who avoided parole was shot and killed by "several officers" Thursday morning.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, it happened around 10 a.m. Several officers were attempting to arrest a parole absconder, 37-year-old Thomas Verile Jr. -- at 2826 East G Avenue in Kalamazoo. Verile was wanted for not only violating his parole, but a felony firearms charge as well as active warrants for failure to appear in court on a short-barreled shotgun charge and child neglect.

Officers had been trying to locate Verile for several days and even tried to make an arrest on Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo. At that time, Verile almost hit two detectives while driving away and crashed through two gates before running off. A K-9 track was attempted, but Verile was not located.

On Thursday, MSP says investigations led them to the home on East G Avenue where Verile made threats to the officer, saying he had a weapon and in response several of the officers fired shots at him. Verile was hit by the gunfire and taken to Borgess Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Involved officers are from Michigan State Police Fifth District Special Investigation Section, Battle Creek Police Department, Michigan Department of Corrections, and the US Marshals Service. No officers were injured in the incident.

MSP says the Third District Investigative Response Team is taking over the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

