Multiple injured in two-car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people had to be extricated from their vehicle Friday night after a crash in Kalamazoo.

The crash happened at the intersection of Portage Road and Kilgore Road at around 9 p.m.

First responders found the two-car crash with one of the cars on its side. The driver and passenger were both trapped inside.

Officers stabilized the car and extrication equipment was used to save the two people who were trapped. Luckily, there were only minor injuries.

