ALAMO TOWNSHIP - A woman runner was chased by a naked man in Kalamazoo County on Sunday evening, May 6.

The woman was running along on Kal Haven trail around 6:40 p.m. when she said a vehicle suddenly stopped behind her on N. 8th Street and unclothed man got out of his car and ran after her.

The runner was able to get the attention of two bicyclists nearby, and the man retreated back to his car. He then drove southbound on N. 8th Street.

The suspect is described by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office as "a pale white male" who is in his 60s. He is approximately 5 foot 11 and 150 lbs with short white hair.

He was driving a black older model Ford Explorer. His side brake light does not work.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

