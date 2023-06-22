Kalamazoo County Sheriff: Car runs stops sign, crashes into school bus

Around noon on Thursday members of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving a car and a school bus.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around noon on Thursday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of East Main St and North 30th St in Comstock Township.

The crash involved a vehicle and a school bus.

Officers on the scene determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on North 30th St when the driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and collided with a school bus headed eastbound on East Main St. They said the bus had the right of way.

The children aboard the bus all reported no injuries at the time of the accident.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office stated the driver of the at-fault vehicle was treated at the scene by Life EMS and was transported to a nearby hospital for "non-life-threatening injuries."

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office asks anyone that may have observed the incident to contact them or silent observer.

