Officers respond to Kalamazoo house fire

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to a housefire Wednesday morning at approximately 1:08 a.m.

The fire was located at the 900 block of Stockbridge Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.

KDPS was assisted by firefighters from the Portage Department of Public Safety, as well as Cooper Township and Texas Township Fire Departments.

Firefighters contained the fire before it could spread to adjacent residences. The building was vacant and unoccupied, according to KDPS.

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and the incident remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

