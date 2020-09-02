KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officers in Kalamazoo are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in a home early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at a home on Alamo Avenue. Officers say a resident of the home had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The resident woke up and found an intruder in their home, according to police. That's when the intruder(s) shot the resident and ran off.

Public safety officers say they have not located a suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or here.

