One dead after apartment fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich — At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a structure fire near Elm and Eleanor St.

When they arrived on scene, smoke and flames were coming from a multi-unit apartment building. Search and rescue was performed, but a victim was found inside who had already succumbed to their injuries.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the fire and is asking anyone with information to call them at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

