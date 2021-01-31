Person suffers from cardiac arrest after head-on collision

Two others were transported to the hospital and are expected to recover.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened overnight Sunday.

It happened just after midnight in the area of Kilgore Road and Kilgore Service Road. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

One of the car's passengers was found in full cardiac arrest when emergency responders arrived. That individual was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Both drivers were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe alcohol played a factor in the crash but are continuing to investigate. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.