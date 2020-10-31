Alcohol or drugs a believed factor in Kalamazoo overnight crash

The two-car crash left one driver is critical but stable condition.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Kalamazoo overnight Saturday. It happened on Portage Street near E Kilgore Road around 12:15 a.m.

Two cars were involved, and one of the drivers was found unconscious. The driver was taken to the hospital and is now in critical but stable condition.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety believes/drugs and or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.