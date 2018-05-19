PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich - One person has died after being hit by a train in Kalamazoo County.

It happened Friday at 7:00 p.m., west of S. 36th Street/Railroad Street in Pavilion Township.

According to Police, the trail did not derail.

Police did not reveal why the person was on the trail tracks.

The investigation into the crash in ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM