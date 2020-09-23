x
Kalamazoo

Pastor who criticized cops loses seat on Kalamazoo board

Dannison obtained a permit in an attempt to prevent the far-right Proud Boys from holding a rally in a Kalamazoo park last month.
Credit: AP
Kalamazoo Police chase a counter-protestor as members of Proud Boys, Antifa, and a local church clash with each other and local and Michigan State Police at Arcadia Creek Festival Plaza in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Chris duMond/Detroit News via AP)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo pastor who has criticized police over their handling of protests has lost his seat on a community police review board. 

The Rev. Nathan Dannison’s service won’t be extended when his term ends next week. Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema says members of the Citizens Public Safety Review and Appeal Board must be impartial. 

Violence occurred when the Proud Boys marched down Water Street. Dannison says his removal from the police board makes it appear there's no room for dissent. 

