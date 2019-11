PAW PAW, Mich. — A single gunshot was fired into the air at the Paw Paw Walmart Wednesday.

Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post confirms the incident was between a few customers.

No one was hurt.

They would not provide any other details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.